    Charlie Company TCCC Course in Kuwait [Image 4 of 5]

    Charlie Company TCCC Course in Kuwait

    KUWAIT

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    211002-M-OY155-1197 CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Oct. 2, 2021) Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), treat a simulated casualty during a tactical combat casualty care course, Oct. 2. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 02:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company TCCC Course in Kuwait [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    TCCC
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

