Charlie Company TCCC Course in Kuwait

211002-M-OY155-1197 CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Oct. 2, 2021) Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), treat a simulated casualty during a tactical combat casualty care course, Oct. 2. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

