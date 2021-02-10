211002-M-OY155-1183 CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Oct. 2, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Connor Mason, a rifleman assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), inserts a nasal pharyngeal airway into a simulated casualty during a tactical combat casualty care course, Oct. 2. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 02:56 Photo ID: 6881447 VIRIN: 211002-M-OY155-1183 Resolution: 5451x3407 Size: 1.99 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company TCCC Course in Kuwait [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.