Sick Puppies, 3OH3!, and Brett Scallions performing for members of Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas on Oct. 8, 2021. This concert was put on to support the members of Team XL that help make the mission a success every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 00:54 Photo ID: 6881380 VIRIN: 211008-F-XO639-2076 Resolution: 1183x788 Size: 207.34 KB Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Laughlin Rocks [Image 8 of 8], by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.