    Laughlin Rocks [Image 2 of 8]

    Laughlin Rocks

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sick Puppies, 3OH3!, and Brett Scallions performing for members of Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas on Oct. 8, 2021. This concert was put on to support the members of Team XL that help make the mission a success every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 00:54
    Photo ID: 6881379
    VIRIN: 211008-F-XO639-2017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laughlin Rocks [Image 8 of 8], by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Laughlin AFB
    Concert
    Team XL

