Peruvian Chief of Naval Operations Awards United States Marine Corps

CALLAO, Peru (Oct. 8, 2021) Peruvian Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Alberto Alcala awards a Peruvian accommodation medal to the United States Maine Corps during Peru’s bicentennial celebration for their participation in UNITAS LXII, Oct. 8, 2021. Peru’s bicentennial is a historical milestone, commemorating 200 years of the country’s independence and the birth of their navy. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

