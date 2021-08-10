Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADM Jim Aiken watches Parade of Peruvian Military [Image 2 of 2]

    RADM Jim Aiken watches Parade of Peruvian Military

    CALLAO, PERU

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CALLAO, Peru (Oct. 8, 2021) Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet watches as Peruvian Marines march during Peru’s bicentennial celebration, Oct. 8, 2021. Peru’s bicentennial is a historical milestone, commemorating 200 years of the country’s independence and the birth of their navy. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6881207
    VIRIN: 211008-N-RL853-0149
    Resolution: 4015x2649
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: CALLAO, PE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADM Jim Aiken watches Parade of Peruvian Military [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Southern Command
    peru
    Parade
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Partner Nations

