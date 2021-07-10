KENNER, Louisiana (Oct. 7, 2021) - Members of Islamic Circle of North America distribute food donations to area residents impacted by Hurricane Ida in Kenner, Louisiana. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 13:15
|Photo ID:
|6880883
|VIRIN:
|211007-O-JJ335-201
|Resolution:
|6740x4493
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|KENNER, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida: Islamic Circle of North America Disaster Survivor Assistance [Image 9 of 9], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT