Hurricane Ida: Islamic Circle of North America Disaster Survivor Assistance

KENNER, Louisiana (Oct. 7, 2021) - Members of FEMA Disaster Survivors Assistance upload documents and answer questions for area residents impacted by Hurricane Ida at the Islamic Circle of North America Distribution and Information session in Kenner, Louisiana. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also on hand to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph

