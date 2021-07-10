Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Islamic Circle of North America Disaster Survivor Assistance [Image 4 of 9]

    Hurricane Ida: Islamic Circle of North America Disaster Survivor Assistance

    KENNER, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    KENNER, Louisiana (Oct. 7, 2021) - Members of FEMA Disaster Survivors Assistance upload documents and answer questions for area residents impacted by Hurricane Ida at the Islamic Circle of North America Distribution and Information session in Kenner, Louisiana. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also on hand to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Islamic Circle of North America Disaster Survivor Assistance [Image 9 of 9], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

