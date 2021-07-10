CPO Select Fitting at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Oct. 7, 2021) U.S. Navy Chief (select) Personnel Specialist Jesse Booth, from Knoxville, Tenn., tries on his chief petty officer (CPO) cover during a uniform fitting on base, Oct. 7, 2021. Active duty results for chief petty officer recently were announced. After the announcement, CPO selectees take part in six weeks of physically and mentally taxing training. For those who endure the journey and complete the strenuous chief initiation, golden anchors and the combination cover are presented in recognition of promotion to Navy chief and acceptance into the Chief’s Mess. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

