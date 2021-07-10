Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPO Select Fitting at Camp Lemonnier [Image 1 of 4]

    CPO Select Fitting at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Oct. 7, 2021) U.S. Navy Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Manuel Reyes (right) adjusts Chief (select) Navy Diver Michael Christensen‘s uniform during a chief petty officer uniform fitting at the Navy Exchange, Oct. 7, 2021. Active duty results were recently announced. After the announcement, CPO selectees take part in six weeks of physically and mentally taxing training. For those who endure the journey and complete the strenuous chief initiation, golden anchors and the combination cover are presented in recognition of promotion to Navy chief and acceptance into the Chief’s Mess. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 06:33
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPO Select Fitting at Camp Lemonnier [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    CPO
    Selects
    Camp Lemonnier

