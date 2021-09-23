A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle aircraft from Royal Air Force Lakenheath and a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from Royal Air Force Mildenhall take off at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia during an instrument flight rules certification ceremony, September 2021. Lielvarde AB can now host Baltic air policing missions, future U.S. and NATO exercises and continue Agile Combat Employment operations in the region after receiving the IRF certification. The KC-135 provides the U.S. Air Force’s core refueling capability, promoting the force’s primary mission of global reach and aiding in aeromedical evacuation operations. The F-15 is an all-weather tactical aircraft designed to outperform and outfight any current enemy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 03:47 Photo ID: 6880431 VIRIN: 211008-F-XX999-1003 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 220.03 KB Location: LIELVARDE AIR BASE, RIX, LV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435 CRSS aides Lielvarde AB to complete IFR certification [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.