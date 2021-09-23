Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    435 CRSS aides Lielvarde AB to complete IFR certification [Image 2 of 3]

    435 CRSS aides Lielvarde AB to complete IFR certification

    LIELVARDE AIR BASE, RIX, LATVIA

    09.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle aircraft from Royal Air Force Lakenheath are parked at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia during an instrument flight rules certification ceremony, September 2021. With the IRF certification, Lielvarde AB can now host Baltic air policing missions, future U.S. and NATO exercises and continue Agile Combat Employment operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 03:47
    Photo ID: 6880430
    VIRIN: 211008-F-XX999-1002
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 211.67 KB
    Location: LIELVARDE AIR BASE, RIX, LV
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435 CRSS aides Lielvarde AB to complete IFR certification [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    435 CRSS aides Lielvarde AB to complete IFR certification
    435 CRSS aides Lielvarde AB to complete IFR certification
    435 CRSS aides Lielvarde AB to complete IFR certification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    ACE
    RAF Mildenhall
    Michigan ANG
    435 CRSS
    Lielvarde AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT