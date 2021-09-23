435 CRSS aides Lielvarde AB to complete IFR certification

Two U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle aircraft from Royal Air Force Lakenheath are parked at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia during an instrument flight rules certification ceremony, September 2021. With the IRF certification, Lielvarde AB can now host Baltic air policing missions, future U.S. and NATO exercises and continue Agile Combat Employment operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

