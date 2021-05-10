Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghan interpreters speak their way through relationship building [Image 3 of 3]

    Afghan interpreters speak their way through relationship building

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Shaylee Borcsani 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Sgts. 1st Class Bobby Keeth and Michael Turner, Operations Allies Welcome interpreters, speak with travelers from Afghanistan at Rhine Ordnance Barracks Oct. 5. Interpreters are crucial to the OAW mission as they help the Army overcome communication barriers and they help build a relationship between the Soldiers and travelers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 02:12
    Photo ID: 6880352
    VIRIN: 211005-D-DJ117-292
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan interpreters speak their way through relationship building [Image 3 of 3], by Shaylee Borcsani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Afghan interpreters speak their way through relationship building
    Afghan interpreters speak their way through relationship building
    Afghan interpreters speak their way through relationship building

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Afghan interpreters speak their way through relationship building

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    armystrong
    strongertogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT