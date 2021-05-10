Afghan interpreters speak their way through relationship building

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Turner, a Monterey Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center drill sergeant, speaks with travelers from Afghanistan at Rhine Ordnance Barracks Oct. 5. Turner is an assigned interpreter for Operation Allies Welcome and provides communications assistance to the Soldiers and the travelers.

Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE