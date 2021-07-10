822nd BDS supports Aman Omid Village at Task Force Holloman

An Airman deployed with the 822nd Base Defense Squadron directs traffic down the road from Aman Omid Village on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 7, 2021. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicholas Goodman)

Date Taken: 10.07.2021