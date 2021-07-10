Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    822nd BDS supports Aman Omid Village at Task Force Holloman [Image 2 of 5]

    822nd BDS supports Aman Omid Village at Task Force Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Spc. nicholas goodman 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Airmen deployed with the 822nd Base Defense Squadron provide force protection to Aman Omid Village on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 7, 2021. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicholas Goodman)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 20:20
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 822nd BDS supports Aman Omid Village at Task Force Holloman, by SPC nicholas goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Afghans
    Holloman
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATIONS ALLIES WELCOME

