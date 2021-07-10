Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing [Image 5 of 5]

    Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The 673d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services team hosts Fire Prevention Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 7, 2021. Fire Prevention Week is observed nationally during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire in an effort to provide lifesaving public education. This year’s campaign is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” which focuses on teaching the different sounds smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make, and how to react.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 18:12
    Photo ID: 6879884
    VIRIN: 211007-F-YL679-1034
    Resolution: 6859x4899
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire safety
    firefighters
    JBER
    FPW
    673d CES

