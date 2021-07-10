Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing

The 673d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services team hosts Fire Prevention Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 7, 2021. Fire Prevention Week is observed nationally during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire in an effort to provide lifesaving public education. This year’s campaign is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” which focuses on teaching the different sounds smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make, and how to react.

