Coast Guard officer Lt. j.g. Robert DiRado competes to participate in the National Commander in Chief Cup tournament in Charleston, South Carolina Oct. 1, 2021.
The tournament is an armed forces polo event which involves the four branches of the Department of Defense, and includes the Coast Guard representing the Department of Homeland Security on the Navy team. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 14:29
|Photo ID:
|6878365
|VIRIN:
|211001-G-HU058-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
