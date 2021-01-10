Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament [Image 10 of 10]

    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard officer Lt. j.g. Robert DiRado competes to participate in the National Commander in Chief Cup tournament in Charleston, South Carolina Oct. 1, 2021.
    The tournament is an armed forces polo event which involves the four branches of the Department of Defense, and includes the Coast Guard representing the Department of Homeland Security on the Navy team. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 14:29
    Photo ID: 6878373
    VIRIN: 211001-G-HU058-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament
    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament
    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament
    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament
    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament
    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament
    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament
    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament
    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament
    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Charleston
    horses
    Polo
    national commander in chief cup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT