    AAFES tour

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. David Snarr 47th Flying training Wing command chief and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, enlisted advisor for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, talks about the quality of the selection at the local exchange. on Oct. 5, 2021, Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is the retailer on U.S. Army and Air Force installations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 12:50
    Photo ID: 6877596
    VIRIN: 211005-F-XO639-1061
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFES tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AAFES
    BX
    Laughlin Shoppete

