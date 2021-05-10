Chief Master Sgt. David Snarr 47th Flying training Wing command chief and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, enlisted advisor for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, talks about the quality of the selection at the local exchange. on Oct. 5, 2021, Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is the retailer on U.S. Army and Air Force installations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 12:50
|Photo ID:
|6877596
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-XO639-1061
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AAFES tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
