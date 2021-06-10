Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th command chief visits Laughlin [Image 1 of 6]

    19th command chief visits Laughlin

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    CMSgt. Kristina L. Rogers, 19th Air Force command chief, tours facilities at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas meeting thw Airman that keeps the generating pilots on October 6, 2021. the visit was to ensure the quality of life for its Airman and that the mission is running as smoothly as possable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th command chief visits Laughlin [Image 6 of 6], by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Laughlin AFB
    19th
    19th command chief

