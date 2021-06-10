CMSgt. Kristina L. Rogers, 19th Air Force command chief, tours facilities at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas meeting thw Airman that keeps the generating pilots on October 6, 2021. the visit was to ensure the quality of life for its Airman and that the mission is running as smoothly as possable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 12:49
|Photo ID:
|6877543
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-XO639-1064
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th command chief visits Laughlin [Image 6 of 6], by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
