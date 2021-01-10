Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beauman Set to Retire After Three Decade Military Career [Image 1 of 3]

    Beauman Set to Retire After Three Decade Military Career

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Barbara Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Melissa Beauman, of Glenarm, Illinois, is presented the Legion of Merit by Maj. Gen. Eric Little, National Guard Bureau Manpower and Personnel Directorate, during Beauman’s retirement ceremony Oct. 1 at the Illinois Military Academy, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 11:27
    Photo ID: 6876993
    VIRIN: 211001-A-YR062-1348
    Resolution: 1440x1527
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    Hometown: GLENARM, IL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beauman Set to Retire After Three Decade Military Career [Image 3 of 3], by Barbara Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Beauman Set to Retire After Three Decade Military Career

