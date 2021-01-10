Maj. Gen. Eric Little, National Guard Bureau Manpower and Personnel Directorate, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Frank Wieman, Col. Melissa Beauman’s husband, during Beauman’s retirement ceremony Oct. 1 at the Illinois Military Academy, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois.
Beauman Set to Retire After Three Decade Military Career
