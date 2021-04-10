An F-15E Strike Eagle is prepped to take off at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2021. The 336th Fighter Squadron is deploying jets to Larissa Air Base, Greece, in support of operation Castle Forge, a U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa-led joint, multi-national training event designed to provide a dynamic, partnership-focused environment that raises the U.S. commitment to collective defense in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 08:04 Photo ID: 6876865 VIRIN: 211004-F-LD599-1197 Resolution: 4791x3188 Size: 2.07 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles depart for Greece for Castle Forge [Image 3 of 3], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.