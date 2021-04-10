Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles depart for Greece for Castle Forge [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles depart for Greece for Castle Forge

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Aircrew members assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron walk toward their F-15E Strike Eagles at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2021. The 336th Fighter Squadron is deploying jets to Larissa Air Base, Greece, in support of operation Castle Forge, a U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa-led joint, multi-national training event designed to provide a dynamic, partnership-focused environment that raises the U.S. commitment to collective defense in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 08:04
    Photo ID: 6876864
    VIRIN: 211004-F-LD599-1054
    Resolution: 4989x3319
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
