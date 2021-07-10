Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wiesbaden Garrison leadership signs proclamation on Domestic Violence Prevention Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Wiesbaden Garrison leadership signs proclamation on Domestic Violence Prevention Month

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Those who were at the Domestic Violence Prevention Month proclamation signing were Jada Tarver, victim advocate, Carmen Arbogast, victim advocate, Briana Johnson, family advocacy program specialist, Helen Fakolujo, Army Volunteer Program Manager, Tawana Ballard, Army Emergency Relief Officer, Elizabeth Washington, Survivor Outreach Coordinator, Earl McFarland, Employment Readiness Program Manager, Col. Mario Washington, USAG Wiesbaden Commander, Mitchell Jones, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell and Rebecca Russell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 08:19
    Photo ID: 6876862
    VIRIN: 211007-A-TT525-999
    Resolution: 1280x854
    Size: 210.25 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden Garrison leadership signs proclamation on Domestic Violence Prevention Month [Image 2 of 2], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wiesbaden Garrison leadership signs proclamation on Domestic Violence Prevention Month
    Wiesbaden Garrison leadership signs proclamation on Domestic Violence Prevention Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wiesbaden Garrison leadership signs proclamation on Domestic Violence Prevention Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT