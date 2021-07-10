Wiesbaden Garrison leadership signs proclamation on Domestic Violence Prevention Month

Photo By Connie Dickey | Those who were at the Domestic Violence Prevention Month proclamation signing were...... read more read more Photo By Connie Dickey | Those who were at the Domestic Violence Prevention Month proclamation signing were Jada Tarver, victim advocate, Carmen Arbogast, victim advocate, Briana Johnson, family advocacy program specialist, Helen Fakolujo, Army Volunteer Program Manager, Tawana Ballard, Army Emergency Relief Officer, Elizabeth Washington, Survivor Outreach Coordinator, Earl McFarland, Employment Readiness Program Manager, Col. Mario Washington, USAG Wiesbaden Commander, Mitchell Jones, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell and Rebecca Russell. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – The U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, Col. Mario Washington, along with Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Mitchell Jones and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell signed a proclamation on Domestic Violence Awareness Oct. 7 at the Garrison Dining Facility.



The 2021 campaign, “United to End Domestic Abuse,” makes a stand: The military respects, supports and defends victims of domestic abuse.



As part of the Army’s mission to end domestic violence, the Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program invited community members to wear purple to show unity throughout the garrison. The color purple symbolizes peace, courage, survival, honor, dedication to ending violence and supports domestic violence survivors and those lost to domestic violence.



The commander thanked the ACS staff members at the signing for their support in creating awareness to stop domestic violence and posed with members for a group photo.



Those who were at the signing were Jada Tarver, victim advocate, Carmen Arbogast, victim advocate, Briana Johnson, family advocacy program specialist, Helen Fakolujo, Army Volunteer Program Manager, Tawana Ballard, Army Emergency Relief Officer, Elizabeth Washington, Survivor Outreach Coordinator, Earl McFarland, Employment Readiness Program Manager, Col. Mario Washington, USAG Wiesbaden Commander, Mitchell Jones, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell and Rebecca Russell.