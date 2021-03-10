Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-172 Conducts BRAAT Drills [Image 10 of 10]

    MWSS-172 Conducts BRAAT Drills

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Cano 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Communication Squadron (MWCS) 18, talk on a radio while conducting a Base Recovery After Attack (BRAAT) training event held at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2021. Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 conducted a BRAAT in order to maintain readiness by demonstrating the ability to rapidly restore an airfield to operational capability following a simulated attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Cano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 05:23
    Photo ID: 6876836
    VIRIN: 211003-M-IH355-1003
    Resolution: 4218x2812
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 Conducts BRAAT Drills [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Gerardo Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Futenma
    MWSS-172
    BRAAT
    USMC News

