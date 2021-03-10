U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, record simulated flight line damage onto a map while conducting a Base Recovery After Attack (BRAAT) training event held at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2021. MWSS-172 conducted a BRAAT in order to maintain readiness by demonstrating the ability to rapidly restore an airfield to operational capability following a simulated attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Cano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 05:23 Photo ID: 6876835 VIRIN: 211003-M-IH355-1022 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 12.47 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWSS-172 Conducts BRAAT Drills [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Gerardo Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.