    MWSS-172 Conducts BRAAT Drills [Image 9 of 10]

    MWSS-172 Conducts BRAAT Drills

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Cano 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, record simulated flight line damage onto a map while conducting a Base Recovery After Attack (BRAAT) training event held at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2021. MWSS-172 conducted a BRAAT in order to maintain readiness by demonstrating the ability to rapidly restore an airfield to operational capability following a simulated attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Cano)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 05:23
    Photo ID: 6876835
    VIRIN: 211003-M-IH355-1022
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 12.47 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 Conducts BRAAT Drills [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Gerardo Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Futenma
    MWSS-172
    BRAAT
    USMC News

