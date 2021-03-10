MWSS-172 Conducts BRAAT Drills

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, record simulated flight line damage onto a map while conducting a Base Recovery After Attack (BRAAT) training event held at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2021. MWSS-172 conducted a BRAAT in order to maintain readiness by demonstrating the ability to rapidly restore an airfield to operational capability following a simulated attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Cano)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 05:23
|Photo ID:
|6876835
|VIRIN:
|211003-M-IH355-1022
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|12.47 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
