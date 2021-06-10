Sailors train with San Francisco Fire Department

211006-N-WY048-1064 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) fabricate shoring during an interoperational training exercise with the San Francisco Fire Department during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

