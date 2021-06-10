Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors train with San Francisco Fire Department [Image 2 of 3]

    Sailors train with San Francisco Fire Department

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Southwest

    211006-N-WY048-1054 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2021) Sailors assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) and Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) participate in an interoperational training exercise with the San Francisco Fire Department during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 21:30
    Photo ID: 6876556
    VIRIN: 211006-N-WY048-1054
    Resolution: 4433x2959
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors train with San Francisco Fire Department [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors train with San Francisco Fire Department
    Sailors train with San Francisco Fire Department
    Sailors train with San Francisco Fire Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Firefighting
    Rushmore
    Power tools
    Interoperational
    FleetWeekSF21
    SFFW2021
    Micheal Monsoor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT