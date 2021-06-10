211006-N-WY048-1054 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2021) Sailors assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) and Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) participate in an interoperational training exercise with the San Francisco Fire Department during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 21:30 Photo ID: 6876556 VIRIN: 211006-N-WY048-1054 Resolution: 4433x2959 Size: 2.18 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors train with San Francisco Fire Department [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.