    USS Sioux City Sailor Checks Medical Supplies While Holding EMRT Training [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Sioux City Sailor Checks Medical Supplies While Holding EMRT Training

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    211005-N-YD864-2018
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Oct. 5, 2021) -- Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joseph Shields checks medical supplies while conducting emergency medical response team (EMRT) training aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Oct. 5, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sioux City Sailor Checks Medical Supplies While Holding EMRT Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    us 4th fleet
    sioux city
    jitfs

