USS Sioux City Sailor Holds EMRT Training

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Oct. 5, 2021) -- Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joseph Shields instructs Sailors on proper use of medical equipment while conducting emergency medical response team (EMRT) training aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Oct. 5, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

