U.S. Army Spc. Chris Pulsipher, a paratrooper assigned to the 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, smiles after successfully jumping from a CH-47 Chinook operated by the 1-52nd General Service Aviation Battalion at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2021. The Spartan Brigade is the only Arctic airborne brigade combat team in the U.S. Army, trained to execute airborne maneuvers in extreme cold weather and high-altitude environments in support of combat, partnership and disaster-relief operations. The 1-52nd GSAB is based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 21:10 Photo ID: 6876535 VIRIN: 211006-F-UN330-1157 Resolution: 4009x2864 Size: 6.29 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 12 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4/25 paratroopers conduct CH-47 Chinook airborne jump [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.