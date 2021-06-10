Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4/25 paratroopers conduct CH-47 Chinook airborne jump [Image 14 of 18]

    4/25 paratroopers conduct CH-47 Chinook airborne jump

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, land after jumping from a CH-47 Chinook operated by the 1-52nd General Service Aviation Battalion at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2021. The Spartan Brigade is the only Arctic airborne brigade combat team in the U.S. Army, trained to execute airborne maneuvers in extreme cold weather and high-altitude environments in support of combat, partnership and disaster-relief operations. The 1-52nd GSAB is based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 21:09
    Photo ID: 6876534
    VIRIN: 211006-F-UN330-1046
    Resolution: 5765x3843
    Size: 14.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4/25 paratroopers conduct CH-47 Chinook airborne jump [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    Spartans
    Paratrooper
    USARAK
    JBER
    4-25 IBCT

