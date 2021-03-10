211004-N-LP387-1017

BATH, Maine (Oct. 4, 2021) Information Systems Technician Seaman Shaun Parr raises the Union Jack in preparation for the first underway of the future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). Daniel Inouye left General Dynamics Bath Iron Works to begin the transit to its homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, prior to its scheduled commissioning in December. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)

