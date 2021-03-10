Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    211004-N-LP387-1017 [Image 1 of 2]

    211004-N-LP387-1017

    BATH, ME, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jess Gray 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    BATH, Maine (Oct. 4, 2021) Information Systems Technician Seaman Shaun Parr raises the Union Jack in preparation for the first underway of the future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). Daniel Inouye left General Dynamics Bath Iron Works to begin the transit to its homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, prior to its scheduled commissioning in December. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6876421
    VIRIN: 211004-N-LP387-1017
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: BATH, ME, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211004-N-LP387-1017 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jess Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    211004-N-LP387-1017
    211004-N-LP387-1155

    TAGS

    PACFLT
    Inouye
    DDG 118

