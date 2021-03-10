211004-N-LP387-1155

BATH, Maine (Oct. 4, 2021) The sea and anchor detail of the future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) watch as the brow is lifted from the ship prior to its maiden voyage. Daniel Inouye departed General Dynamics Bath Iron Works to begin its journey to its homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, prior to its commissioning in December. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)

