    Echo Company Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5]

    Echo Company Swim Qualification

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Quincy Sims, a recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, steps of the tower during the abandon-ship drill during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 6, 2021. Recruits were required to step off of the 15-foot platform into the water. Sims was recruited out of Chicago, Ill. with Recruiting Substation South Chicago in Chicago, Ill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 19:19
    Photo ID: 6876386
    VIRIN: 211006-M-HX572-349
    Resolution: 6088x4059
    Size: 13.69 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

