U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Quincy Sims, a recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, steps of the tower during the abandon-ship drill during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 6, 2021. Recruits were required to step off of the 15-foot platform into the water. Sims was recruited out of Chicago, Ill. with Recruiting Substation South Chicago in Chicago, Ill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 19:19
|Photo ID:
|6876386
|VIRIN:
|211006-M-HX572-349
|Resolution:
|6088x4059
|Size:
|13.69 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT