Echo Company Swim Qualification

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Quincy Sims, a recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, steps of the tower during the abandon-ship drill during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 6, 2021. Recruits were required to step off of the 15-foot platform into the water. Sims was recruited out of Chicago, Ill. with Recruiting Substation South Chicago in Chicago, Ill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

