A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares to conduct the abandon-ship drill during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 6, 2021. After returning to the surface recruits had to swim 50 meters to pass the event. As a graduation requirement, recruits performed various swim exercises throughout the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 19:19 Photo ID: 6876385 VIRIN: 211006-M-HX572-236 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.82 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo Company Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.