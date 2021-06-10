A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares to conduct the abandon-ship drill during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 6, 2021. After returning to the surface recruits had to swim 50 meters to pass the event. As a graduation requirement, recruits performed various swim exercises throughout the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 19:19
|Photo ID:
|6876385
|VIRIN:
|211006-M-HX572-236
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.82 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Echo Company Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT