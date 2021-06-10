Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghan Guests Arrive at Fort Pickett [Image 7 of 8]

    Afghan Guests Arrive at Fort Pickett

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Afghan individuals are transported to their temporary lodging after arriving at Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 6, 2021. This group of Afghan guests flew into Philadelphia International Airport and were transported by bus to Fort Pickett to begin their process of becoming U.S. citizens. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 17:35
    Photo ID: 6876324
    VIRIN: 211006-M-BY673-0048
    Resolution: 4669x3113
    Size: 11.45 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan Guests Arrive at Fort Pickett [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghanistan
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghan Special Immigrants and Families
    Task Force Pickett

