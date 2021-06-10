Afghan Guests Arrive at Fort Pickett

Afghan individuals are transported to their temporary lodging after arriving at Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 6, 2021. This group of Afghan guests flew into Philadelphia International Airport and were transported by bus to Fort Pickett to begin their process of becoming U.S. citizens. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

