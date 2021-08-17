A U.S. Army Installation Management Command evaluator observes Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s response cell during the U.S. Army Fort Campbell full-scale emergency response exercise Aug. 17. The two-day exercise, which included BACH and community partners, tests the post’s emergency response and recovery capabilities. The exercise continues through today and should not impact regularly scheduled patient care.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 16:28 Photo ID: 6876223 VIRIN: 210817-A-OT285-001 Resolution: 2501x3126 Size: 1.63 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BACH practices emergency response during full scale exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.