    BACH practices emergency response during full scale exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    BACH practices emergency response during full scale exercise

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    A U.S. Army Installation Management Command evaluator observes Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s response cell during the U.S. Army Fort Campbell full-scale emergency response exercise Aug. 17. The two-day exercise, which included BACH and community partners, tests the post’s emergency response and recovery capabilities. The exercise continues through today and should not impact regularly scheduled patient care.

