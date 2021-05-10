Vendors set up tables at Cantigny Dining Facility Oct. 5, 2021 for a menu tasting event. Attendees tried the different food options and filled out comment cards expressing their opinions.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 15:21
|Photo ID:
|6876034
|VIRIN:
|211006-A-BB164-0002
|Resolution:
|4939x3452
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army meals undergo ‘million dollar overhaul’ to offer more healthy, dietary specific choices [Image 6 of 6], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army meals undergo ‘million dollar overhaul’ to offer more healthy, dietary-specific choices
LEAVE A COMMENT