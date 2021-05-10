A vendor hands Spc. Antonio Vazquez a potential new menu option during a tasting event in Cantigny Dining Facility Oct. 5, 2021. Attendees were encouraged to share their opinions on comment cards to help decide which healthy options will be added to Fort Knox dining facilities.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 15:21
|Photo ID:
|6875993
|VIRIN:
|211006-A-BB164-0001
|Resolution:
|3903x2867
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army meals undergo ‘million dollar overhaul’ to offer more healthy, dietary specific choices [Image 6 of 6], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army meals undergo ‘million dollar overhaul’ to offer more healthy, dietary-specific choices
