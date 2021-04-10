Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Luling Disaster Recovery Center Build Out [Image 5 of 7]

    Hurricane Ida: Luling Disaster Recovery Center Build Out

    LULING, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    LULING, Louisiana, (Oct 4, 2021) - Disaster Recovery Center build out in Luling, in St. Charles Parish, where survivors affected by Hurricane Ida can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also on hand to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    VIRIN: 211004-O-JJ335-652
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Luling Disaster Recovery Center Build Out [Image 7 of 7], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

