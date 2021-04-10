Hurricane Ida: Luling Disaster Recovery Center Build Out

LULING, Louisiana, (Oct 4, 2021) - Disaster Recovery Center build out in Luling, in St. Charles Parish, where survivors affected by Hurricane Ida can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also on hand to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph.

