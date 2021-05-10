Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. P. Lincoln Olmstead memorial service 10-5-2021 [Image 18 of 18]

    Staff Sgt. P. Lincoln Olmstead memorial service 10-5-2021

    SPRING CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Back row, left to right: Mrs. Jenny Taylor, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of Army; Maj. Gen. Michael Turley, adjutant general; Gov. Spencer Cox. Middle row, left to right: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brian Searcy, Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Brian Garrett attend a memorial service for Staff Sgt. P. Lincoln Olmstead, a member of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), in the historic Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spring City, Oct. 5, 2021.

    Olmstead died during a water training exercise while participating in the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Maritime Assessment Course on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Sept. 21, 2021. Olmstead went under water while conducting a surface swim and did not resurface.

