182nd Airlift Wing hosts ribbon cutting for new Crash, Fire, Rescue Station Oct. 5, 2021

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel McDonough, left, the commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, speaks with military and Congressional leaders after the ribbon cutting ceremony for the 182nd Airlift Wing’s new Crash, Fire, Rescue Station in Peoria, Ill., Oct. 5, 2021. The $7.9 million, nearly 18,000-square-foot facility will ensure the fire department continues to provide service to the General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport, the state of Illinois and the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

