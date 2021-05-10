Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Airlift Wing hosts ribbon cutting for new Crash, Fire, Rescue Station Oct. 5, 2021 [Image 5 of 10]

    182nd Airlift Wing hosts ribbon cutting for new Crash, Fire, Rescue Station Oct. 5, 2021

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Peter Nezamis, the assistant adjutant general - Air for the Illinois Air National Guard, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 182nd Airlift Wing’s new Crash, Fire, Rescue Station in Peoria, Ill., Oct. 5, 2021. The $7.9 million, nearly 18,000-square-foot facility will ensure the fire department continues to provide service to the General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport, the state of Illinois and the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 10:51
    Photo ID: 6875393
    VIRIN: 211005-Z-EU280-1039
    Resolution: 4988x3329
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 182nd Airlift Wing hosts ribbon cutting for new Crash, Fire, Rescue Station Oct. 5, 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    fire department
    Air Force
    ribbon cutting
    Air Force We Need
    More Lethal and Ready Force

